R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella, top, and Nicole Blank Becker during the first day of his defense in his sex trafficking case, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem “I Believe I Can Fly,” was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children.

A jury of seven men and five women found Kelly guilty of racketeering on their second day of deliberations.

The charges were based on an argument that the entourage of managers and aides who helped the singer meet girls — and keep them obedient and quiet — amounted to a criminal enterprise.

Several accusers testified in lurid detail during the trial, alleging that Kelly subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors in R&B superstar R. Kelly’s sex trafficking trial in New York say they have reached a verdict on Monday afternoon.

The judge has summoned the parties to a courtroom in Brooklyn for the verdict to be read.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City jury resumed deliberations on Monday at the sex trafficking trial of R&B star R. Kelly.

Jurors began the day by sending the judge a note asking for transcripts of testimony by two former Kelly employees and for a legal clarification.

Deliberations first began on Friday at federal court in Brooklyn before the panel of seven men and five women took the weekend off.

The 54-year-old Kelly, perhaps best known for the 1996 smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly, " has pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges accusing him of sexually abusing women, girls and boys for more than two decades.

He is also charged with multiple violations of the Mann Act, which makes it illegal to transport anyone across state lines “for any immoral purpose.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

