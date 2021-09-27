SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Georgia plans $1,000 bonuses to responders with federal cash

In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the...
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta. A federal appeals court plans to hear arguments Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 on whether it should overturn a lower court’s ruling that permanently blocks a restrictive abortion law passed in 2019 by Georgia lawmakers.(AP Photo/Elijah Nouvelage, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will use federal COVID-19 aid to pay $1,000 bonuses to every police officer, sheriff’s deputy, firefighter and emergency medical technician statewide.

Other workers who will be eligible include prison and jail guards, probation and parole officers and 911 dispatchers.

The governor also plans $300 payments to volunteer firefighters statewide. His office says all the payments should cost up to $100 million and go to more than 80,000 workers.

Georgia has nearly $4.8 billion in federal COVID-19 aid that it’s deciding how to spend. The state already used federal money to make $1,000 payments to K-12 and preschool teachers, university employees and most state workers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ordinance lasts through at least early October and people who don’t mask up in required...
Fans react to mask mandate for University of South Carolina football games
Troopers say the collision occurred at 8:48 p.m. on I-77 south at the exit ramp to Shop Road.
Pedestrian killed in I-77 collision
Kevin Jackson Westberry, 27, is accused of shooting his mother and father to death at their...
Columbia man accused of shooting parents to death in Lexington County
Deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting at Hardscrabble Road and Clemson Road.
One arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Hardscrabble Road
Spartanburg County has 38 COVID-19 patients per 100 beds (Source: pexels.com)
SC county has highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the country, report says

Latest News

Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo
BACK ON PATROL: N.C. trooper to return to duty 15 months after seriously injured by car while working deadly crash scene on I-485
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. sees 2,600+ new COVID-19 cases
Kyle Teran was sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child, AG Alan Wilson...
Orangeburg County man gets 12 years for sex crimes against minor
Ayanna Allen was 7 at the time of her death in 2016.
Police: Weapon used in murder of Salisbury 7-year-old has been located and seized