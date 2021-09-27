Gas costs $1 more per gallon than this time last year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While South Carolina gas prices have fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, reports show that national prices are a full dollar more per gallon than they were this time last year.

GasBuddy’s Monday report says the average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina is $2.88.

According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina, gas prices in South Carolina are 5.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 95.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

In Columbia, gas prices have fallen 3.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.80 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 350 stations in Columbia. Gas prices in Columbia are 4.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 96.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Columbia is priced at $2.64 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.19 per gallon, a difference of 55.0 cents per gallon.

Analysts say the cheapest price in the state Monday is $2.64 per gallon while the highest is $3.21 per gallon, a difference of 57.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 3.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.00 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Average gas prices saw little change from a week ago, declining slightly. But overall, prices remained near 2021′s peak price set in early August due to Covid-19 supply and demand imbalances,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “Relief in average gas prices has really only shown up west of the Rockies thus far, and may continue to be delayed by an active hurricane season which has prevented gas prices from their normal seasonal decline. While I am optimistic that we eventually will see a decline in price, the drop is not likely to be as noticeable as I had anticipated due to the above average hurricane season and as demand remains seasonally strong.”

