Former RCSD deputy hair-pulling case returns to court, attorney reaffirms ask for jury trial

By Chris Joseph
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - For the first time since Kyle Oliver bonded out in Sept. 2020, his case was back in front of a judge on Monday.

Oliver faces a 3rd-degree assault charge for pulling the hair of a suspect in custody after she allegedly headbutted a fellow deputy in Jan. 2020.

RELATED STORIES:

In the jury trial roster meeting, his attorney Derrick Mobley reaffirmed his client’s desire for a jury trial and asked for discovery from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

A representative for the department said he would work to provide the requested information.

The judge did not set a trial date.

Mobley later told WIS there have been no discussions of a plea deal and Oliver is doing well.

Attorney Ryan Andrews represents the alleged victim in the criminal case and has two lawsuits against Oliver ongoing.

One lawsuit relates to the hair-pulling incident, and the other involves a different plaintiff in a 2018 dispute over illegal search and false imprisonment.

Andrews said his client in the hair-pulling cases is doing well.

“She’s hanging in there, I mean obviously with a case against the sheriff’s office it can play a toll on anybody because you obviously have a concern about public servants that are out to get you or public servants that are attacking you, but she’s hanging in there,” he said.

Andrews said the timeline for all three cases remains to be seen as they’re still in the early stages and the court faces backlog because of the “monkey wrench” COVID threw into the system.

