First Alert Forecast: Tracking summer-like weather this week in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking summer-like weather in the Midlands this week!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.

· Get ready for some summer-like temperatures in the Midlands this week.

· We’re expecting high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 Tuesday through Thursday.

· A lot of sunshine is expected for your work week. There is a slight chance of a shower Friday (20% chance).

· We’re also keeping an eye on activity in the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Monday night, expect mostly clear skies in the Midlands. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.

High pressure will control our weather over the next several days, giving way to warming temperatures. In fact, we’re taking a trip back in time to the summer.

On Tuesday, we’re warming up! Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s by afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Lows will be in the 60s.

For Wednesday, even hotter weather is in your forecast. Highs will be near 90 degrees. More sunshine is expected.

On Thursday, we’ll see highs in the upper 80s as a backdoor cold front moves in from the north.

A little moisture could accompany this front. For now, we’ll include a 20% chance of a sprinkle or shower by Friday. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

High temperatures will be in the mid 80s for your weekend.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

We’re tracking Hurricane Sam spinning in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Windward and Leeward Islands. It is expected to remain a major hurricane for the next several days as it heads toward Bermuda.

We’re also tracking a few other tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean, including Invest 90L that is just off the west coast of Africa.

If you’re keeping track, the next names on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List are Victor and Wanda.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. High temperatures in the upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Even Warmer. High temperatures near 90. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High temperatures in the upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Friday: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower (20% Chance). High temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. High temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

