Doctors see increase in depression cases among teens amid pandemic

Myrtle Beach pediatrician Dr. Marc Bahan says the increase is largely due to not being able to...
Myrtle Beach pediatrician Dr. Marc Bahan says the increase is largely due to not being able to be in school with friends and not being aware of what is going on.(KOLO)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Doctors have seen an increase in depression cases over the past year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many in teenagers.

Myrtle Beach pediatrician Dr. Marc Bahan says the increase is largely due to not being able to be in school with friends and not being aware of what is going on. He says some have even lost loved ones amid the pandemic.

Bahan noted that each teen coming in for a check-up has to do a depression screening, and if signs of depression are there, they will take action.

”Depends on how long it’s been going on and what the situation is. Certainly cognitive behavioral therapy with a physiologist is the most important thing we can do for them. Sometimes medication is needed,” Bahan said.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has a list of ways you can protect your own mental and emotional health, including for your children.

These include taking breaks from social media and taking care of your body, trying to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, getting exercise when you can, and getting plenty of sleep.

Be sure to take the time to unwind, do activities you enjoy and connect with others. Also, talk with people you trust about any concerns you have and how you are feeling.

For more information from DHEC on mental and emotional health, click here.

