SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Columbia Police searching for 28-year-old reported missing

Dayquon Kirkland
Dayquon Kirkland(The Kirkland family)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a 28-year-old man who has been reported missing.

According to reports, Dayquon Kirkland willingly left home on August 30. Family members say Kirkland has left home in the past but not for this long.

His mother told an SVU investigator that he may have left because he didn’t want to go to another relative’s home out of town.

Kirkland has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database and a “BOLO,” or “Be on the Lookout” bulletin has been issued to law enforcement.

At this time, CPD does not have any evidence to suggest that Kirkland is in harm’s way. However, he does have mental health concerns.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-STOPPERS.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The ordinance lasts through at least early October and people who don’t mask up in required...
Fans react to mask mandate for University of South Carolina football games
Troopers say the collision occurred at 8:48 p.m. on I-77 south at the exit ramp to Shop Road.
Pedestrian killed in I-77 collision
Kevin Jackson Westberry, 27, is accused of shooting his mother and father to death at their...
Columbia man accused of shooting parents to death in Lexington County
Kendall Lamont Moody is charged with murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.
Arrest made after officials find body inside Cayce home
Deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting at Hardscrabble Road and Clemson Road.
One arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Hardscrabble Road

Latest News

Sumter Co. Coroner investigating death of woman found on Frierson Road
Vandalism Suspect
LCSD investigating vandalism at Irmo High School
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking summer-like weather this week in the Midlands
Vandalism Suspect