Columbia Police searching for 28-year-old reported missing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a 28-year-old man who has been reported missing.

According to reports, Dayquon Kirkland willingly left home on August 30. Family members say Kirkland has left home in the past but not for this long.

His mother told an SVU investigator that he may have left because he didn’t want to go to another relative’s home out of town.

Kirkland has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database and a “BOLO,” or “Be on the Lookout” bulletin has been issued to law enforcement.

At this time, CPD does not have any evidence to suggest that Kirkland is in harm’s way. However, he does have mental health concerns.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-STOPPERS.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.