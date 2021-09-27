SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Business economists lower growth forecasts due to virus

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s business economists now expect slower economic growth this year due to the widespread delta variant of the coronavirus, while also saying the economy could improve more quickly next year as vaccinations become more accepted.

In a survey being released Monday, the National Association for Business Economics found that its panel now expects full-year economic growth of 5.6%, down from a forecast for 6.7% growth in NABE’s previous survey in May.

However, economists raised their forecast for 2022 economic growth to 3.5% from a previous outlook of 2.8%.

Inflation should remain at elevated levels through the fourth quarter before moderating next year, the survey’s panelists predict.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ordinance lasts through at least early October and people who don’t mask up in required...
Fans react to mask mandate for University of South Carolina football games
Troopers say the collision occurred at 8:48 p.m. on I-77 south at the exit ramp to Shop Road.
Pedestrian killed in I-77 collision
Kevin Jackson Westberry, 27, is accused of shooting his mother and father to death at their...
Columbia man accused of shooting parents to death in Lexington County
Deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting at Hardscrabble Road and Clemson Road.
One arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Hardscrabble Road
Spartanburg County has 38 COVID-19 patients per 100 beds (Source: pexels.com)
SC county has highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the country, report says

Latest News

A Resident passes next to a damaged Greek Orthodox chapel after a strong earthquake in...
Strong quake hits Greek island of Crete; 1 dead, 20 injured
Kierra Coles has been missing for three years.
Response to minority disappearances problematic, families say
WIS
FIRST ALERT - We are warming up this week, staying dry too
The community came together to support a 4-year-old who is terminally ill.
Terminally ill 4-year-old celebrated with motorcycle parade in S.C.