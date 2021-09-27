SkyView
Body found inside Cayce home, investigation underway

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at MUSC.(WCAX)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Cayce are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Sunday.

Officials say they located the body at a home in the 1600 block of Northland Drive.

“At this time, officers want the community to know that there is no cause for concern of citizen safety,” officials with the Cayce Department of Public Safety say.

According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, the homicide victim is identified as Heather Renee Jordan, 30, of West Columbia.

Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene with the cause of death pending an autopsy. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday at MUSC.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate the incident.

If you have any information regarding the investigation, please contact the Cayce Department of Public Safety Dispatch at 803-794-0456.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

