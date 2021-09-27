SkyView
2-year-old in stable condition after shooting in Columbia

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 2-year-old girl is said to be in stable condition after a shooting at home in Columbia, officials say.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the child found an unsecured gun and accidentally shot herself in the lower body at a home in the 800 block of Duke Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Initially, officers were dispatched to 5 Medical Park Drive after relatives drove the child to a local hospital after the shooting. Officers then went to the incident location and gathered information from additional people.

Officials with the Columbia Police Department continue to investigate the incident.

