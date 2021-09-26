Pedestrian killed in I-77 collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian was killed in a collision on I-77 in Richland County Saturday night.

Troopers say the collision occurred at 8:48 p.m. on I-77 south at the exit ramp to Shop Road.

A 2019 Ram pickup truck was traveling south on the highway exiting onto Shop Road when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway, troopers said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate this collision.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.