Pedestrian killed in I-77 collision

Troopers say the collision occurred at 8:48 p.m. on I-77 south at the exit ramp to Shop Road.
Troopers say the collision occurred at 8:48 p.m. on I-77 south at the exit ramp to Shop Road.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian was killed in a collision on I-77 in Richland County Saturday night.

Troopers say the collision occurred at 8:48 p.m. on I-77 south at the exit ramp to Shop Road.

A 2019 Ram pickup truck was traveling south on the highway exiting onto Shop Road when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway, troopers said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate this collision.

