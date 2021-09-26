Gamecocks trail Kentucky at half
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks take on the Kentucky Wildcats at home on a beautiful September evening at Williams Brice Stadium.
The Gamecocks, fresh off their first loss of the season to a rolling Georgia Bulldogs team, look to bounce back.
The Wildcats opened the game with an impressive 12-play, 75-yard drive -- that drive ended in a Kavosiey Smoke 15-yard touchdown run. The Wildcats went up early 7-0.
Since Kentucky’s first touchdown, both defenses stepped up.
Most notably, in the second quarter, Gamecock defensive back Jaylan Foster would intercept a deep ball by Will Levis on the 1-yard line.
Kentucky would boot a field goal at the end of the half, putting them up 10-0.
