Gamecocks trail Kentucky at half

South Carolina comes off their first loss of the season to the Georiga Bulldogs.
South Carolina comes off their first loss of the season to the Georiga Bulldogs.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks take on the Kentucky Wildcats at home on a beautiful September evening at Williams Brice Stadium.

The Gamecocks, fresh off their first loss of the season to a rolling Georgia Bulldogs team, look to bounce back.

The Wildcats opened the game with an impressive 12-play, 75-yard drive -- that drive ended in a Kavosiey Smoke 15-yard touchdown run. The Wildcats went up early 7-0.

Since Kentucky’s first touchdown, both defenses stepped up.

Most notably, in the second quarter, Gamecock defensive back Jaylan Foster would intercept a deep ball by Will Levis on the 1-yard line.

Kentucky would boot a field goal at the end of the half, putting them up 10-0.

Murdaugh slaying investigation uncovers other crimes, SLED says

