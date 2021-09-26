FIRST ALERT - Temperatures will warm up by mid-week, and we continue to track activity in the tropics.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

Great weather will continue as we wrap up the first full weekend of Fall 2021

Daytime highs will continue to rise, and we will be near 90 Tuesday and Wednesday

We are tracking Hurricane Sam and several tropical waves in the Atlantic

First Alert Summary

High pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern and keep rain chances low for the next few days. Slightly warmer temperatures will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday as daytime highs reach the upper 80s.

A weak front will cross the area from the north and bring more clouds and a slight chance of rain Late Thursday and Friday. It will also contribute to the temperature drop for the upcoming weekend. Saturday and Sunday will only reach the upper 70s.

Tropical Update

Hurricane Sam is a large and organized hurricane with winds of 145mph (5AM) the westward movement is expected to continue, but a turn to the north away from the US but near Bermuda is expected to happen by the end of the week.

There are three tropical waves that we are watching the one off the coast of Africa has a 30% chance of additional tropical development in the next five days the one that’s near the lesser Antilles has a 30% chance of development and one that’s near Bermuda which would be moving offshore and away from us has a 20% chance of tropical development and this is all within the next five days

We are still in hurricane season, and we continue to watch the tropics, there are only two names left on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Name List

Forecast Update

Sunday: Sunny & Warm. High temperatures in the lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. High temperatures in the upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Sun & Clouds. Even Warmer. High temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. High temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. High temperatures in the low 80s. Lows in the 50s.

