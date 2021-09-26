First Alert Forecast: More sunshine for Sunday with temps just a little warmer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The weather this weekend is simply wonderful.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Cool and clear skies tonight with mid 50s for lows.

· It’s a little warmer Sunday, low 80s for high temps.

· Temps are warming up next week, mid 80s by Monday and upper 80s to near 90 Tuesday and Wednesday.

· We’re also keeping an eye on activity in the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

Tonight will be clear and cool with lows down into the mid 50s.

Sunday we have low 80s and sunshine as high pressure builds over the region from the west. Morning lows are in the mid 50s.

The high pressure moves east and we start to warm up a little Monday. Morning lows are in the upper 70s and highs reach the mid 80s.

As the high sticks around we have upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday with some locations approaching 90. The humidity won’t be too bad, however.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

We’re tracking Hurricane Sam spinning over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane in the next few days as it makes its way westward over the Atlantic Ocean.

Subtropical Storm Teresa formed in the Atlantic Ocean north of Bermuda. It is expected to weaken as it moves north. It will not be a direct problem to the U.S.

There’s also a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a 60% chance of development in the next 5 days.

If you’re keeping track, the next names on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List are Victor and Wanda.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80.

Sunday: Sunny & Warm. High temperatures in the lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. High temperatures in the upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Sun & Clouds. Even Warmer. High temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. High temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. High temperatures in the low 80s. Lows in the 50s.

