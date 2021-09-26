SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Fans react to mask mandate for University of South Carolina football games

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday marked the first University of South Carolina home game in which the City of Columbia’s temporary mask ordinance required guests to wear masks inside the stadium or in other outdoor situations where social distancing isn’t possible.

The ordinance lasts through at least early October and people who don’t mask up in required situations could face a fine of up to $100. Some fans question how strictly the rule will be enforced.

“I think it’s just kind of hard for them to control a student body of 40,000 kids,” said UofSC senior Lauren Kirk.

Others say the fine doesn’t change their mind about not wanting to wear a mask.

“I don’t like them. I don’t like how they feel,” said one fan.

For the City of Columbia’s ordinance, Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins says he hopes everyone chooses to follow the temporary mandate, so fire marshals won’t have to issue fines.

“Now I’m not naive to believe that we’re not going to end up writing citations, but that’s the last thing we want to do is write a citation,” said Chief Jenkins.

University senior Kennedy Perlis says enforcement is an all-or-nothing deal.

“If we as a community are going to enforce these policies about masks, we need to do it to the full extent,” said Perlis.

Fans who plan to follow the mask ordinance hope others will do the same.

“It’s not that hard to wear a mask and you know, even if you don’t believe in it yourself, if other people feel safer and won’t complain, then you should wear a mask,” said Kirk.

According to the City of Columbia’s ordinance, masks are required in the following situations:

  • All public places within the City
  • Inside commercial establishments or establishments open to the public in the City
  • In situations where distances between people often change such as a busy sidewalk, waiting area, or popular outdoor area where it is impractical or impossible to maintain six feet of distance from others at all times

The City’s mask ordinance expires on October 11.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting at Hardscrabble Road and Clemson Road.
One arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Hardscrabble Road
Kevin Jackson Westberry, 27, is accused of shooting his mother and father to death at their...
Columbia man accused of shooting parents to death in Lexington County
Spartanburg County has 38 COVID-19 patients per 100 beds (Source: pexels.com)
SC county has highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the country, report says
RAW AUDIO: State authorities release 911 call made by Alex Murdaugh in connection to murder case
Murdaugh slaying investigation uncovers other crimes, SLED says
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.
LCSD investigating safety concerns for teachers at Irmo High School

Latest News

Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo
BACK ON PATROL: N.C. trooper to return to duty 15 months after seriously injured by car while working deadly crash scene on I-485
Troopers say the collision occurred at 8:48 p.m. on I-77 south at the exit ramp to Shop Road.
Pedestrian killed in I-77 collision
wis
FIRST ALERT - Temperatures will warm up by mid-week, and we continue to track activity in the tropics.
As part of safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, organizers of the 44th Annual...
Cheserek wins 44th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run