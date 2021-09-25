Sumter Co. Coroner working to identify body found behind grocery store

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the body of a man who was found behind a grocery store.

On September 20, the body was found in a wooded area behind the Piggly Wiggly on the 1000 block of Broad Street.

On September 23, an autopsy was performed on the body at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

According to reports, the body is that of an adult white male believed to be between 40 to 50 years old. He was possibly between 5′6 to 5′8 inches tall and weighed around 175 to 200 pounds.

The autopsy revealed a tattoo on the man’s right forearm. The tattoo appears to be a grim reaper.

Officals say he was wearing a t-shirt, cargo shorts, and a pair of black slip-on tennis shoes with white soles.

Officials believe he may have been homeless at the time of his death.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identity of the man is urged to contact Chief Deputy Coroner Bryan Rogers at 1-803-436-211.

