SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Outbound lanes reopened following collision on Sunset Blvd in Lexington

TRAFFIC ALERT: All outbound lanes closed on Sunset Blvd in Lexington
TRAFFIC ALERT: All outbound lanes closed on Sunset Blvd in Lexington(Lexington Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All outbound lanes on Sunset Blvd near Northside Blvd have been reopened following a collision, officials say.

Just after 3 p.m., the Lexington Police Department announced that the roadway had been closed.

Around 3:45 p.m., deputies announced that the collision had been cleared from the roadway and all of the lanes had been reopened.

The collision was due to a driver failing to yield right of way during a turn, according to reports.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Police are investigating the homicide of 94-year-old Robbie Atkinson.
94-year-old’s death ruled a homicide in Richland County, officials say
Crisis negotiators are on scene as well as mental health experts.
Columbia man taken to hospital after barricading himself inside building
Julian Jamel Flott
Victim identified in Lexington County fatal stabbing
Aiden Blake Redding
SC deputies are searching for a missing teen who may be armed with a gun
Kevin Jackson Westberry, 27, is accused of shooting his mother and father to death at their...
Columbia man accused of shooting parents to death in Lexington County

Latest News

Traffic is backed up for miles.
Lanes cleared after 3 vehicle crash backed up traffic on I-77 North
Crash blocks two lanes on I-77 North
Crash blocks two lanes on I-77 North
All lanes of I-26 westbound near Old Sandy Run are blocked, officials say.
Collision blocks all lanes of I-26 westbound in Lexington County
Second shift crews are on the scene of the fire on Forest Drive near Glenwood Road.
Columbia house fire leaves heavy damage, one road closed