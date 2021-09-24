Outbound lanes reopened following collision on Sunset Blvd in Lexington

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All outbound lanes on Sunset Blvd near Northside Blvd have been reopened following a collision, officials say.

Just after 3 p.m., the Lexington Police Department announced that the roadway had been closed.

Around 3:45 p.m., deputies announced that the collision had been cleared from the roadway and all of the lanes had been reopened.

The collision was due to a driver failing to yield right of way during a turn, according to reports.

