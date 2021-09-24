SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Tom Felton of ‘Harry Potter’ fame collapses at Ryder Cup

Actor Tom Felton is helped after collapsing on the 18th hole during a practice day at the Ryder...
Actor Tom Felton is helped after collapsing on the 18th hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — British actor Tom Felton, known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” movies, collapsed while playing a celebrity golf exhibition Thursday at the Ryder Cup.

Ryder Cup organizers said only that Felton experienced “a medical incident” at Whistling Straits and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. They provided no other information.

Felton was on the 18th hole when he went down. He was helped to his feet, placed on a stretcher and driven away in a golf cart. He turned 34 on Wednesday.

Felton was representing Europe in the celebrity match, which is held the day before the U.S. and Europe start the Ryder Cup.

He has appeared in a number of movies, most notably eight films in the “Harry Potter” series.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the homicide of 94-year-old Robbie Atkinson.
94-year-old’s death ruled a homicide in Richland County, officials say
Crisis negotiators are on scene as well as mental health experts.
Columbia man taken to hospital after barricading himself inside building
Julian Jamel Flott
Suspect wanted in fatal stabbing incident, deputies say
Aiden Blake Redding
SC deputies are searching for a missing teen who may be armed with a gun
Eric Salvador Hernandez Bonilla
One of Interpol’s 100 Most Wanted, suspected MS-13 gang member arrested in Beaufort Co.

Latest News

FILE - Chris Cuomo attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media...
Former ABC News executive says Chris Cuomo harassed her
Officials say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
Deputies investigating death in Lexington County
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the...
Georgia abortion law to be argued in federal appeals court
LIVE: Biden remarks on COVID response, vaccinations