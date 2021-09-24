SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Suspected arson wildfire forces evacuations in California

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of people are under evacuation orders as a wildfire suspected of being started by arson rages in Northern California.

The fire north of the city of Redding covers more than 9 square miles and is 10% contained Friday.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night that approximately 4,000 residents were evacuated. Twenty-five structures have burned, including some homes.

Authorities say a 30-year-old woman who was in the area where the fire began Wednesday afternoon was charged with arson.

The Fawn Fire is the latest destructive fire to send Californians fleeing this year.

Historic drought tied to climate change is making wildfires harder to fight.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the homicide of 94-year-old Robbie Atkinson.
94-year-old’s death ruled a homicide in Richland County, officials say
Crisis negotiators are on scene as well as mental health experts.
Columbia man taken to hospital after barricading himself inside building
Kevin Jackson Westberry, 27, is accused of shooting his mother and father to death at their...
Columbia man accused of shooting parents to death in Lexington County
Julian Jamel Flott
Victim identified in Lexington County fatal stabbing
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.
LCSD investigating safety concerns for teachers at Irmo High School

Latest News

In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the...
Court indicates it may wait to rule on Georgia abortion law
FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
R. Kelly’s fate now in jury’s hands in sex trafficking trial
Deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting at Hardscrabble Road and Clemson Road.
One killed in shooting on Hardscrabble Road in Richland County
Investigators determined that aging equipment belonging to the nation’s largest utility sparked...
Electric company charged in California wildfire last year that killed 4
FILE - Chris Cuomo attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media...
Former ABC News executive says Chris Cuomo harassed her