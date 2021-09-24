SkyView
Victim identified in Lexington County fatal stabbing

By Connor Lomis
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies continue to search Friday morning for a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred Thursday evening, officials say.

According to deputies, Julian Jamel Flott, 33, is wanted in connection with that fatal stabbing in the 400 block of Baymore Lane. Flott was last seen wearing a plaid shirt with white stripes and green and orange tennis shoes.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as Kevin Leon Miller, 38, of Columbia. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., a perimeter was set up while the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Irmo PD, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department searched the area.

Just after 9:45 p.m., deputies announced that the perimeter had been broken down.

Investigators are continuing to follow leads on Flott’s whereabouts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

