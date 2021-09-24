SkyView
Suspect wanted in fatal stabbing incident, deputies say

Julian Jamel Flott
Julian Jamel Flott(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are currently searching the area of Piney Grove Road and Harbison Boulevard for a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing earlier this evening.

Deputies say, Julian Jamel Flott, 33, is wanted in connection with that fatal stabbing in the 400 block of Baymore Lane.

Flott was last seen wearing a plaid shirt with white stripes and green and orange tennis shoes.

The perimeter is secured Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Irmo PD, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department -- all are involved in the search.

Deputies say to call 911 with any information on this incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

