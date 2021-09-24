Suspect wanted in fatal stabbing incident, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are currently searching the area of Piney Grove Road and Harbison Boulevard for a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing earlier this evening.

Deputies say, Julian Jamel Flott, 33, is wanted in connection with that fatal stabbing in the 400 block of Baymore Lane.

Flott was last seen wearing a plaid shirt with white stripes and green and orange tennis shoes.

#BREAKING: Deputies are searching the area of Piney Grove Rd and Harbison Blvd for Julian Jamel Flott.



He's wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in the 400 block of Baymore Ln.



Flott was last seen wearing a plaid shirt w/ white stripes, and green and orange tennis shoes. pic.twitter.com/1EiS2YoeHU — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) September 23, 2021

The perimeter is secured Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Irmo PD, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department -- all are involved in the search.

Deputies say to call 911 with any information on this incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.