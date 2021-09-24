SkyView
One killed in shooting on Hardscrabble Road in Richland County

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the 4400 block of Hardscrabble Road.

Deputies received a call of shots fired in the area of Hardscrabble and Clemson Roads followed by another call that a person had been hit Friday afternoon around 1:10 p.m.

Upon arrival deputies say they located a man with a gunshot wound to the lower body. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to reports.

This case is now being investigated as a homicide. RCSD is expected to release more information as it becomes available.

According to Richland School District 2 Public Information Officer Libby Roof, Ridgeview High School, and Rice Creek Elementary School were both on lockout for less than an hour due to the shooting.

Officials with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they do not believe there is any threat to the community.

