LCSD investigating safety concerns for teachers at Irmo High School

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with Lexington Richland School District 5 say Irmo High School is virtual learning Friday after a “large” number of teachers called out.

Teachers tell WIS there are safety concerns. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

In a statement from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, it states:

“We’re looking into comments made by a suspended Irmo High School student in a social media video. While we continue efforts to review the contents of the video, we’re not aware of any direct threat made against the school by the student. There are no charges pending in this case. We’ll continue to work with Lexington-Richland 5 School District leaders to ensure Irmo High teachers, staff and students remain safe and secure when they return to campus Monday.”

In person learning is set to resume Monday after a 2-hour delay. School officials are using that time Monday morning to address teacher concerns.

