Furry Friend Friday - Daphne and Robert

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Daphne and Robert are two adorable kittens looking for forever homes! These precious siblings are 2 months old and were living outside in a community cat colony with their mother. 

You probably noticed that they are both missing an eye. Daphne and Robert’s left eyes were removed for medical reasons. They came into Pawmetto Lifeline with severe upper respiratory infections that also infected their eyes. The left eyes ruptured and were unable to be saved. Some people might see them as being disabled without an eye but they are actually completely unaffected by the loss. They both lost vision in those at around 3 weeks old so they know nothing else.

The staff at Pawmetto Lifeline spoke with the foster mom and got great information on their very distinct personalities.

Daphne, the gray and white kitten with a green eye, is playful and sweet but also a cute little troublemaker. She loves to pounce on other cats to get them to play. She curiously navigates the world as if she still has two eyes. She can be shy in new environments but warms up fast after investigating. Her favorite toy is a jingle ball.

Robert, the smoky white Siamese mix with a blue eye, is described as the superstar of the group. He has a little extra sparkle to his personality.  He is sweet, social, affectionate and so handsome! His favorite toy is a crinkle ball.

These cuties would be a great addition to any family, especially if there is another cat around to play with. They were raised in a foster home with other dogs and cats  and do great with both. Let’s find them the purr-fect families!

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

