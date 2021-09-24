SkyView
First Alert Forecast: Cool, crisp mornings and warm afternoons this weekend

WIS
WIS(WIS)
By Adam Clark
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got pleasant weather all weekend long!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· We’ve got sunshine today! Highs will be in the upper 70s.

· We’re expecting more sunshine for your weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Saturday and the low 80s on Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

· A lot of sunshine is expected early next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Monday through Wednesday.

· A few isolated showers are possible late next week.

· We’re also keeping an eye on activity in the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

High pressure dominates our weather today and will bring sunny skies and a slight breeze making it really comfortable as highs reach the upper 70s.

Lows tonight get down to the low 50s, our coolest night in a while! Last time we were in the low 50s was around May 31 to June 1st!

There’s a weak cold front to our north that kicks off a few thin clouds for us late tonight and into Saturday. Highs reach the upper 70s.

Another high pressure system builds from the west Sunday and we remain dry with highs reaching the low 80s.

We have mid 80s Monday and the warming trend continues throughout the middle of the week as highs reach the upper 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

We cool back down around Friday with upper 70s and a 20% chance of some showers.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

We’re tracking Hurricane Sam over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane in the next several days as it makes its way westward over the Atlantic Ocean.

If you’re keeping track, the next names on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List are Teresa and Victor.

Today: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High temperatures in the lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. High temperatures in the upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. High temperatures in the upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. High temperatures in the low 80s. Lows in the 60s.

