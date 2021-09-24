First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm this weekend in the Midlands!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking great weather for your weekend into early next week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be cool and at times chilly. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

· On Saturday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. A few high clouds are possible. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

· We’re expecting more sunshine on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

· A lot of sunshine is expected early next week.

· Summer-like temperatures will creep back into the forecast by Tuesday and Wednesday. Some areas could be near 90 degrees by Wednesday afternoon.

· We’re also keeping an eye on activity in the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Friday night, expect mostly clear skies in the Midlands. It will be cool and at times chilly. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Bundle up!

High pressure will control our weather over the next several days, giving way to warm afternoons and cool nights.

On Saturday, more sunshine is in the forecast. A few high clouds are possible. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Grab a sweater! Highs will warm into the upper 70s to near 80.

For Sunday, highs will be in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

Even more sunshine is in your forecast early next week. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Monday.

By the time we roll into Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees! It will feel a lot like summer again!

A few more clouds and isolated showers are possible late next weekend.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

We’re tracking Hurricane Sam spinning over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane in the next few days as it makes its way westward over the Atlantic Ocean.

Subtropical Storm Teresa formed in the Atlantic Ocean north of Bermuda. It is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm soon. It will not be a direct problem to the U.S.

If you’re keeping track, the next names on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List are Victor and Wanda.

Tonight: Clear Skies. Cool. Slow temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80.. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Sunny & Warm. High temperatures in the lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. High temperatures in the upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Sun & Clouds. Even Warmer. High temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. High temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. High temperatures in the upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

