SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

FBI launches hate crime reporting campaign in South Carolina

South Carolina reported 110 hate crime incidents in 2020 compared to 57 reported in 2019.
South Carolina reported 110 hate crime incidents in 2020 compared to 57 reported in 2019.(Tahmoor Khan)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The FBI recently launched a hate crime reporting campaign in South Carolina as part of a nationwide effort to encourage reporting to law enforcement.

The campaign in the state includes billboard messages, 30-second videos on gas station pumps at participating locations, mobile cellular telephone advertisements, and recorded messages on various radio stations.

Hate crimes are the highest priority of the FBI’s civil rights program.

Last month, the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program released its annual Hate Crime Statistics Report for 2020.

The report showed nationwide there were 7,764 reported hate crime incidents compared to 7,314 reported in 2019. South Carolina reported 110 hate crime incidents in 2020 compared to 57 reported in 2019.

The state’s data is compiled from 398 reporting law enforcement agencies.

“No one should ever be subjected to hate crimes in our society,” said Susan Ferensic, FBI’s Special Agent in Charge of the Columbia Field Office. “This campaign shows that the FBI is dedicated to pursuing offenders of these heinous crimes and holding them accountable.”

If you believe you are victim or a witness of a hate crime, you are urged to report it to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or submitting a tip at tips.fbi.gov. You may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting at Hardscrabble Road and Clemson Road.
One arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Hardscrabble Road
Kevin Jackson Westberry, 27, is accused of shooting his mother and father to death at their...
Columbia man accused of shooting parents to death in Lexington County
Spartanburg County has 38 COVID-19 patients per 100 beds (Source: pexels.com)
SC county has highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the country, report says
RAW AUDIO: State authorities release 911 call made by Alex Murdaugh in connection to murder case
Murdaugh slaying investigation uncovers other crimes, SLED says
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.
LCSD investigating safety concerns for teachers at Irmo High School

Latest News

The ordinance lasts through at least early October and people who don’t mask up in required...
Fans react to mask mandate for University of South Carolina football games
Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo
BACK ON PATROL: N.C. trooper to return to duty 15 months after seriously injured by car while working deadly crash scene on I-485
Troopers say the collision occurred at 8:48 p.m. on I-77 south at the exit ramp to Shop Road.
Pedestrian killed in I-77 collision
wis
FIRST ALERT - Temperatures will warm up by mid-week, and we continue to track activity in the tropics.
As part of safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, organizers of the 44th Annual...
Cheserek wins 44th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run