Deputies investigating death in Lexington County

Officials say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.(LCSD)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a death in the 300 block of Newpark Place.

Officials say there is no threat to the public and that this is an isolated incident.

This story will be updated.

