Columbia man accused of shooting parents to death in Lexington County

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department have arrested a man they say is accused of shooting and killing his parents.

Kevin Jackson Westberry, 27, of Columbia is charged with two counts of murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victims as Subrina Jackson Westberry, 60, and Kenneth Wayne Westberry, 59, of Columbia.

“Police went to the home on Newpark Place Thursday night after we received a call to conduct a welfare check,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Deputies found the bodies of Mr. and Mrs. Westberry inside the house. Deputies immediately detained the son, who was at the home at the time of the welfare check.”

Westberry is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

