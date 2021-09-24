SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Charges urged for Missouri cops who let dog bite Black man

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that...
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that happened Monday in Woodson Terrace, Missouri, but has declined further comment.(Source: Canva, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSON TERRACE, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis-area racial injustice activists are calling for the firing and prosecution of three white police officers after cellphone video showed them allowing a police dog to repeatedly bite a Black man during an arrest.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that happened Monday in Woodson Terrace, Missouri, but has declined further comment.

Police have declined comment except for a Facebook posting.

About 20 racial injustice activists, at a news conference outside police headquarters, vowed to pressure Bell and city leaders to act quickly.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the homicide of 94-year-old Robbie Atkinson.
94-year-old’s death ruled a homicide in Richland County, officials say
Crisis negotiators are on scene as well as mental health experts.
Columbia man taken to hospital after barricading himself inside building
Kevin Jackson Westberry, 27, is accused of shooting his mother and father to death at their...
Columbia man accused of shooting parents to death in Lexington County
Julian Jamel Flott
Victim identified in Lexington County fatal stabbing
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.
LCSD investigating safety concerns for teachers at Irmo High School

Latest News

CDC recommends Pfizer COVID-19 booster to certain people
Deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting at Hardscrabble Road and Clemson Road.
One killed in shooting on Hardscrabble Road in Richland County
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm this weekend in the Midlands!
CDC recommends Pfizer COVID-19 booster to certain people
CDC recommends Pfizer COVID-19 booster to certain people