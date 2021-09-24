4 slain in Aiken shooting

SkyView
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - Four people are dead and one was severely injured in a shooting early Friday morning at an Aiken apartment.

According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a call of gunshots at The Boundary at Silver Bluff Apartments, 749 Silver Bluff Road at 1:27 a.m..

Upon arrival, officers say they found four dead individuals inside an apartment.

A fifth victim was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Although the Aiken County Coroner’s Office hasn’t released the names, the Aiken Department of Public Safety released an incident report with names on it.

The report lists six people classified as victims, ranging in age from 18 to 55. Five of them share the same last name. It’s unclear from the report which victims were dead.

Although this is an active investigation, the Aiken Department of Public Safety “has no reason to believe there are any suspects at large,” the agency said.

As more information becomes available, it will be released.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274- 6372). Callers may remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward up to $1000.

