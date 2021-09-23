SkyView
‘Steps & Strides Against Veteran Suicide’ hits the streets this weekend

The event is this Saturday, September 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Attention veterans, this Saturday you’re invited to the 3rd Annual Steps & Strides Against Veteran Suicide Fall Festival and Walk. The event is this Saturday, September 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Meet at the Columbia Vet Center on Richland Street in downtown Columbia. That’s located at 1710 Richland Street.

Any questions, call 803-765-9944. To register for the event, click here.

