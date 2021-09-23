‘Steps & Strides Against Veteran Suicide’ hits the streets this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Attention veterans, this Saturday you’re invited to the 3rd Annual Steps & Strides Against Veteran Suicide Fall Festival and Walk. The event is this Saturday, September 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Meet at the Columbia Vet Center on Richland Street in downtown Columbia. That’s located at 1710 Richland Street.

Any questions, call 803-765-9944. To register for the event, click here .

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.