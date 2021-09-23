SC deputies are searching for a missing teen who may be armed with a gun

WELCOME, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - Deputies are searching for a teenager who they say may be armed with a gun.

Lt. Ryan Flood said Aiden Blake Redding, 15, ran away about 7 p.m. Wednesday, and deputies are seeking the public’s assistance with information regarding his whereabouts.

Redding was last seen on Old Dunham Bridge Road wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and black and white Nike shoes.

Deputies say they are actively searching for Aiden as of Thursday morning.

Deputies ask for anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.

