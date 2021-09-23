SkyView
Republican US legislator from Ohio says he filed articles of impeachment against President Biden

President Joe Biden walks from the podium after speaking about the end of the war in...
President Joe Biden walks from the podium after speaking about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A United States representative from Ohio said he has filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, alleging “clear violations of his duties.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs, who previously asked for support from fellow party members, said on Wednesday that he filed the articles because of the president’s handling at the Southern border and in Afghanistan.

READ THE LETTER: US Rep. Gibbs, of Ohio, asks House Republicans to consider support of impeaching President Biden

“Before the Afghanistan debacle, I urged my colleagues to consider a measured, thoughtful conversation on the merits of impeachment,” Rep. Gibbs wrote on social media. “While the President’s dereliction of duty on Afghanistan compelled me to introduce this resolution, it is entirely likely we could add to it once the Biden administration attempts to implement its intended private sector vaccine mandate.”

The lawmaker also said in a Facebook post that the extension of the federal eviction moratorium was a factor in his decision to file the articles.

Yesterday I filed three articles of impeachment against President Biden based on what I believe to be clear violations...

Posted by Congressman Bob Gibbs on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

“President Biden, Vice President Harris, and the entire administration is officially on notice,” Rep. Gibbs wrote.

