Rabid cat found near Williams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A stray, white kitten found near Williams-Brice Stadium around the Cockabooses at Key and Bluff has tested positive for rabies, officials say.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, one person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider.

Officials with Pawmetto Lifeline say all feral cats that were in the area are at high risk of being euthanized.

🚨911🚨 URGENT CAT FOSTERS NEEDED TO SAVE THEIR LIVES! Do you know anyone that is vaccinated against... Posted by Pawmetto Lifeline on Monday, September 20, 2021

Officials with Pawmetto Lifeline say if there is anyone that has been vaccinated against Rabies and is willing to foster a few of the community cats for a six-month quarantine period, you are urged to text (803) 606-4149.

