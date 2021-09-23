SkyView
94-year-old’s death ruled a homicide in Richland County, officials say

The victim was identified as Robbie Atkinson, a respected educator in the Midlands
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Richland County Coroner’s Office and Columbia Police Department are investigating the homicide of a 94-year-old woman.

Officials say at approximately 3 p.m. on September 18 officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Calhoun Street regarding an unaccompanied death. A relative called 911 after finding Robbie Atkinson deceased.

According to officials, there were no immediate signs of foul play at the scene. However, an autopsy conducted by the Richland County Coroner’s Office determined evidence of a homicide.

“She was a respected educator for many decades in our community and we’re asking that if you saw anyone near the home or the premises that you reach out,” said Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford.

The Columbia Police Department continues to work with the Richland County Coroners Office on the investigation. Citizens with information about the incident are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

