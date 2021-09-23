Money Matters: Empowering Women Investors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On this edition of Money Matters, Josh Bradley of Capital City Financial Partners shares a few things women can do to empower themselves and better prepare for their financial future.

Bradley says women face different challenges than men whenever it comes to preparing for their financial future. Statistics now show that nearly 60% of all households being led by women financial decision makers.

Bradley offers the following tips on how women can take charge of their financial future.

Work with a financial educator, not an advisor who just tells you what to do.

Have a written plan. Seeing it on paper actually allows you to make much better financial decisions.

“Women, when given the same education about finances as men, actually perform much better on making financial decisions,” Bradley says.

