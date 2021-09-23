SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Money Matters: Empowering Women Investors

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On this edition of Money Matters, Josh Bradley of Capital City Financial Partners shares a few things women can do to empower themselves and better prepare for their financial future.

Bradley says women face different challenges than men whenever it comes to preparing for their financial future. Statistics now show that nearly 60% of all households being led by women financial decision makers.

Bradley offers the following tips on how women can take charge of their financial future.

  • Work with a financial educator, not an advisor who just tells you what to do.
  • Have a written plan. Seeing it on paper actually allows you to make much better financial decisions.

“Women, when given the same education about finances as men, actually perform much better on making financial decisions,” Bradley says.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Gloria Satterfield
Lawyers for Murdaugh housekeeper’s estate say they know where missing millions in settlement are
Sheriff Lott will hold a press conference Wednesday at 3:00 p.m..
12 charged in Sept. 3 Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center riot
A spokesman for the university says that the university is aware of allegations involving the...
Clemson fraternity under investigation
Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddlers’ deaths a ‘tragic accident,’ says no charges will be filed against father
Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Body of missing 21-year-old last seen in Myrtle Beach found in Florence County; SLED investigating

Latest News

Money Matters: Empowering Women Investors
Money Matters: Empowering Women Investors
Money Matters
Money Matters: When should you take social security
planning
Money Matters: Planning for Social Security
Money Matters: Common budgeting mistakes