Missing woman: Police find 2 men wanted for questioning in woman’s disappearance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they have found two men wanted for questioning regarding a woman’s disappearance, but she has yet to be found.

Officers say they are looking for Wendy Joyner, 45, after she was last heard from in August 2020. She had last spoken with her mother then, but a report says she may have been in the Charleston Farms area with her boyfriend, Willie Miles.

Police say they have now found Miles (Right) and he is being questioned by investigators. Along with Miles, police say they are questioning a man named William Samuel (Left). (NCPD)

Officers believe Samuel may have information about what happened between Joyner and Miles.

