Man charged in Springfield shooting death

Tydavian Pough
Tydavian Pough(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ORANBURGE COUNTY, S.C. (The T&D) - An Aiken County male has been charged in a fatal shooting, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Tydavian Pough, 26, has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a weapon during a crime.

The Salley man is charged in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man during a party at a Springfield location.

“This was a senseless act of violence resulting in the loss of life,” Ravenell said.

Copyright 2021 The T&D. All rights reserved.

