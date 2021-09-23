FIRST ALERT: Fall is here! Sunny, dry, and cooler than average conditions stick around for a while

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our perfect fall weather is here! Although we will have some cool starts to the days in the near future.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· We’re cooling off for the first FULL day of fall, highs today will be in the upper 70s with tons of sun and lower humidity.

· Low temps will be on the cool side with mid 50s tonight and low 50s Saturday morning.

· Plenty of sunshine for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, humidity is still on the low side too!

· We’re also keeping an eye on activity in the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

It will be gorgeous for the next several days. Our big cold front moved through and it brought around a half inch to about 0.6″ to the metro area, some places got over an inch to an inch and a half. We don’t see much rain in the future, so it’s good we got what we did! Highs today are in the upper 70s and we have sunny skies as high pressure builds behind the front.

Lows tonight will dip down to 54 and skies will be clear. Highs tomorrow are near 78 again and we continue to have sunny skies.

Saturday morning we’re down to 52 and high temps reach 79. We’ve got plenty of sunshine as the high pressure system continues to sit over the southeast.

We are a little warmer Sunday. Lows are in the mid 50s and highs reach the low 80s. Monday is a bit warmer with mid 80s for high temps and upper 50s for our lows. Humidity still will be on the lower than average side.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

We’re tracking the remnants of tropical depression Peter, which is located north of Puerto Rico. The storm will continue to weaken as it heads over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Also, we’re watching Tropical Depression Rose Rose located near the central Atlantic Ocean. The system is expected to remain over the tropical Atlantic Ocean without any threats to land at this time.

Tropical Depression Eighteen has formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It has a westerly track at this time. The system is expected to strengthen into a hurricane.

If you’re keeping track, the next names on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List are Sam and Teresa.

Today: Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80.. Lows in the low 50s.

Sunday: Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Low temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

