First Alert Forecast: Tracking plenty of sunshine in the Midlands through your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking pleasant weather Friday into your weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see clear skies. It will be cool with low temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

· On Friday, we’ll see sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s with lows in the mid 50s.

· We’re expecting more sunshine for your weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Saturday and the low 80s on Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

· A lot of sunshine is expected early next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Monday through Wednesday.

· A few isolated showers are possible late next week.

· We’re also keeping an eye on activity in the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Thursday night, expect clear skies in the Midlands. It will be cool. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

High pressure will control our weather over the next several days, giving way to warm afternoons and cool nights.

On Friday, it will be a beautiful day. We’ll see sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

For Saturday, more sunshine is in the forecast. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

On Sunday, highs will be in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Lows will be in the 50s.

Even more sunshine is in your forecast early next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Monday through Wednesday.

A few more clouds and isolated showers are possible later in the week.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

We’re tracking Tropical Storm Sam over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane in the next several days as it makes its way westward over the Atlantic Ocean.

If you’re keeping track, the next names on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List are Teresa and Victr.

Tonight: Clear Skies. Cool. Slow temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Friday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80.. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Low temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Low temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Isolated Showers (20%). Low temperatures in the low 80s. Lows in the 60s.

