SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Tracking plenty of sunshine in the Midlands through your weekend

WIS
WIS(WIS)
By Dominic Brown
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking pleasant weather Friday into your weekend.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see clear skies. It will be cool with low temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

· On Friday, we’ll see sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s with lows in the mid 50s.

· We’re expecting more sunshine for your weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Saturday and the low 80s on Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

· A lot of sunshine is expected early next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Monday through Wednesday.

· A few isolated showers are possible late next week.

· We’re also keeping an eye on activity in the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Thursday night, expect clear skies in the Midlands. It will be cool. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

High pressure will control our weather over the next several days, giving way to warm afternoons and cool nights.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

On Friday, it will be a beautiful day. We’ll see sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

For Saturday, more sunshine is in the forecast. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

On Sunday, highs will be in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Lows will be in the 50s.

Even more sunshine is in your forecast early next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Monday through Wednesday.

A few more clouds and isolated showers are possible later in the week.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

We’re tracking Tropical Storm Sam over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane in the next several days as it makes its way westward over the Atlantic Ocean.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

If you’re keeping track, the next names on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List are Teresa and Victr.

Tonight: Clear Skies. Cool. Slow temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Friday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80.. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Low temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Low temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Low temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Isolated Showers (20%). Low temperatures in the low 80s. Lows in the 60s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Police are investigating the homicide of 94-year-old Robbie Atkinson.
94-year-old’s death ruled a homicide in Richland County, officials say
Gloria Satterfield
Lawyers for Murdaugh housekeeper’s estate say they know where missing millions in settlement are
Crisis negotiators are on scene as well as mental health experts.
Columbia man taken to hospital after barricading himself inside building
Sheriff Lott will hold a press conference Wednesday at 3:00 p.m..
12 charged in Sept. 3 Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center riot
A spokesman for the university says that the university is aware of allegations involving the...
Clemson fraternity under investigation

Latest News

Dominic Brown's September 23rd Forecast
Dominic Brown's September 23rd Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 9/23/21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 9/23/21
Kevin Arnone's September 22nd Forecast
Kevin Arnone's September 22nd Forecast
Dominic Brown's September 22nd Forecast
Dominic Brown's September 22nd Forecast