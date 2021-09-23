SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

DHEC leader on COVID surge: ‘I don’t feel that we can be confident that we have turned the corner’

By Mary Green
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said it is too soon to know how much longer South Carolina’s current COVID spike will last or if it may be ending.

During previous surges in the pandemic, cases have risen first, followed by hospitalizations and then deaths, and then they have declined in that order.

DHEC data over the last month shows the number of cases in South Carolina per 100,000 people is falling, and hospitalizations are starting to level off, though they remain high, with thousands of COVID patients still occupying beds.

Deaths, meanwhile, are on the rise.

“Unfortunately, I don’t feel that we can be confident that we have turned the corner,” DHEC Assistant State Epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly said. “I think that we still have a lot of challenges with our hospitals being filled with severely ill individuals, coming close to capacity in many cases.”

Kelly said while she is hopeful the trend indicates a downturn in the current spike, she is nervous about people becoming complacent and not adhering to proven mitigation measures, which she said partially caused this surge.

“We let down our guard about masks, about the importance of getting vaccinated, about the importance of keeping our distance, especially in indoor settings, then we risk that surge going back up again,” she said.

As opposed to previous surges, a substantial portion of South Carolinians are vaccinated at this point, with just over 50% of those eligible considered fully vaccinated.

But Kelly said it is unclear if that could be an indicator that any potential future surges would be less severe, with more than 40% of eligible South Carolinians still have not received a single dose of the vaccine.

That increases the chances the virus will still circulate and mutate into new variants, according to Kelly.

“We’re by no means certain that there will not be a surge in this fall and winter, as more people are indoors, as more people might travel and gather around the holidays,” she said. “If another variant emerges, that might be another cause for a surge.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddlers’ deaths a ‘tragic accident,’ says no charges will be filed against father
Mallory Beach, 19, died in a boat crash near Parris Island on Feb. 24, 2019 when the boat in...
Passenger in 2019 deadly boat crash sues Alex, Buster Murdaugh
Gloria Satterfield
Lawyers for Murdaugh housekeeper’s estate say they know where missing millions in settlement are
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man is charged with DUI after being accused of...
Man charged with DUI after crashing fire truck, officials say
Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Body of missing 21-year-old last seen in Myrtle Beach found in Florence County; SLED investigating

Latest News

Chief Skip Holbrook gave a presentation to the Columbia City Council Tuesday afternoon, ending...
CPD reports 52 patrol officer vacancies as crime changes in Columbia
DHEC leader on COVID surge: ‘I don’t feel that we can be confident that we have turned the...
DHEC leader on COVID surge: ‘I don’t feel that we can be confident that we have turned the corner’
Lexington Two student injured in collision outside of elementary school
According to Children’s Cancer Partners, 600 kids a year are diagnosed with cancer across North...
Gov. McMaster proclaims September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in SC