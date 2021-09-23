SkyView
Columbia man taken to hospital after barricading himself inside building

Crisis negotiators are on scene as well as mental health experts.
Crisis negotiators are on scene as well as mental health experts.(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man who barricaded himself inside of a building has been removed, officials say.

The incident occurred on the 3800 block of Duncan Street.

Officers say the man was in a mental crisis and barricaded himself inside of an outbuilding on the property. No one else was inside the building.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., officers announced that the situation had come to an end.

The man will be taken from the scene to an area hospital for treatment.

