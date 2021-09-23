Columbia man taken to hospital after barricading himself inside building

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man who barricaded himself inside of a building has been removed, officials say.

The incident occurred on the 3800 block of Duncan Street.

Officers say the man was in a mental crisis and barricaded himself inside of an outbuilding on the property. No one else was inside the building.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., officers announced that the situation had come to an end.

The man will be taken from the scene to an area hospital for treatment.

