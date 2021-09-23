Columbia man barricaded inside building, making threats, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has barricaded himself inside of a building and is threatening harm to himself and others, officials say.

Officers with the Columbia Police Department are at the 3800 block of Duncan Street. Officers say the man is in a mental crisis and has barricaded himself inside of an outbuilding on the property. No one else is inside the building.

There does not appear to be a direct threat to public safety, officials with the Columbia Police Department say.

Crisis negotiators are on scene as well as mental health experts.

Officials say this is an isolated incident that is being carefully monitored on site.

