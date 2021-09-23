SkyView
CMPD: Officer-involved shooting under investigation in southwest Charlotte

The incident happened on Tyvola Road just before 5 p.m.
The incident happened on Tyvola Road just before 5 p.m.(KEYC Photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in southwest Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened on Tyvola Road just before 5 p.m. Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are on scene.

Police say as additional information develops, it will be released by the CMPD’s Public Affairs Office.

There’s no word on what happened, if any officers were injured or the status of any of the parties involved in the shooting.

This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other information.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

