SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Slain woman Gabby Petito’s boyfriend indicted for bank fraud

The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, intensifies.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Federal officials say the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross country trip with him, has been indicted for unauthorized use of a debit card as searchers continued looking for him in Florida swampland.

The federal grand jury indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Wyoming does not explain who the card belonged to. But it indicates Brian Laundrie made unauthorized withdrawals worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said an arrest warrant issued for Laundrie will allow law enforcement to continue pursuing him, while the investigation continues into Petito’s homicide.

Schneider urged anyone with knowledge of Laundrie’s role in Petito’s death of his whereabouts to contact the FBI. How Petito was killed has not been revealed pending the final results of an autopsy by the Teton County, Wyoming, coroner.

In Florida, the search for Laundrie continued Thursday for a fifth day in a large, forbidding wilderness preserve near his parents’ home.

The search at the Carlton Reserve park began after Laundrie told his parents he was going there, several days after he returned alone Sept. 1 from his trip out west with Petito.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the homicide of 94-year-old Robbie Atkinson.
94-year-old’s death ruled a homicide in Richland County, officials say
Gloria Satterfield
Lawyers for Murdaugh housekeeper’s estate say they know where missing millions in settlement are
Crisis negotiators are on scene as well as mental health experts.
Columbia man taken to hospital after barricading himself inside building
Sheriff Lott will hold a press conference Wednesday at 3:00 p.m..
12 charged in Sept. 3 Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center riot
A spokesman for the university says that the university is aware of allegations involving the...
Clemson fraternity under investigation

Latest News

Police are investigating the homicide of 94-year-old Robbie Atkinson.
94-year-old’s death ruled a homicide in Richland County, officials say
The Transportation Department says in a new report that it investigated 20 airlines over...
US: Number of unruly air travelers lower, still too high
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
State agents investigating Murdaugh deaths contact feds on ‘other potential crimes’
SC school nurses pushing through another difficult year
Foul language, moral dilemmas, and tears: SC school nurses pushing through another difficult year
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking plenty of sunshine in the Midlands through your weekend