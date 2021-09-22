SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Two-thirds of Aiken County parents support mask mandate, survey finds

By Will Volk
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After teacher protests, thousands of quarantined students and at least two student COVID deaths in Aiken County, the school district sent out a survey to find out what parents really want. More than 11,000 parents weighed in.

The survey asked about two things: masks and vaccines.

About 37 percent support a vaccine mandate, and roughly two-thirds of parents support a mask mandate. We spoke to the school board chairman, and he didn’t expect this many would want one.

MORE | Latest figures show thousands of kids still quarantined in Aiken County

“I shouldn’t be put in a position where I have to be an outlaw in order to do the right thing,” said Dr. John Bradley, Aiken County Board of Education chairman.

Bradley wasn’t expecting a two-thirds majority. Even though he wants to mandate masks, he won’t because of a South Carolina budget stipulation that keeps school districts from doing so.

“I think that the power of the school board is being usurped to a degree,” he said.

So does the board. Bradley says they’re sending the state Legislature a resolution saying this should be a local decision.

“Whether it moves anyone in Columbia to do anything differently, I personally don’t think it will have any impact,” he said.

State Rep. Bart Blackwell is a Republican representing the Aiken area, and he agrees with the school board. He thinks it should be a local decision. But since the Legislature is not in session, Blackwell says it would be difficult to change the law.

“As it stands right now, I don’t think we’re gonna be taking that up again,” he said.

And that has school leaders frustrated.

“When the incidence of COVID is as high as it is, I think if they really ... if the leadership of the Legislature wanted to do anything about it, they could,” said Bradley.

But if they don’t, Bradley doesn’t think the board will pass a mask mandate even if two-thirds of parents want one.

School district leaders say they made the survey available for a little over 24 hours last week. They sent it out to about 33,000 people. More than 11,000 responded.

MORE | Teachers, nurses, pediatricians call for lawmakers to repeal mask mandate ban

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddlers’ deaths a ‘tragic accident,’ says no charges will be filed against father
Mallory Beach, 19, died in a boat crash near Parris Island on Feb. 24, 2019 when the boat in...
Passenger in 2019 deadly boat crash sues Alex, Buster Murdaugh
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man is charged with DUI after being accused of...
Man charged with DUI after crashing fire truck, officials say
Traffic is backed up for miles.
Lanes cleared after 3 vehicle crash backed up traffic on I-77 North
Pough's official last day is Oct. 15, but McMaster's office told WIS Eden will take the reins...
SCDJJ Director Freddie Pough resigns from agency

Latest News

Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
Sheriff Lott gives update on Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center riot
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. records 6,200+ new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive at 11.4%
The S.C. Public Safety Coordinating Council approved the grants earlier this year. The projects...
SC Victims’ Services groups awarded over $32 million in grants
Wednesday morning at the Coalition’s meeting, Adam was recognized for his journalistic work on...
Adam Mintzer honored with Inaugural Suicide Prevention Champion Award