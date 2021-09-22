Some SC parents upset with $100 incentive for high schoolers to get COVID-19 vaccine

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - At Tuesday night’s Anderson County District 5 school board meeting, several parents criticized Superintendent Thomas Wilson for his idea to give high school students $100 if they got the COVID-19 vaccine.

“You need to stay in your lane, fix your education system, or more parents like me will pull their children out - or none of you will have jobs,” said parent Kayla Chastain.

Some district principals spoke in support of the superintendent, but parents called it bribery and coercion.

So far, 710 students have received the payment, the district said, and 3,500 total students are eligible.

The $100 vaccine incentive will be offered until Oct. 15, the superintendent said, and stressed at Tuesday’s meeting that parents still have to sign-off on the student getting a vaccine before the $100 can be given.

