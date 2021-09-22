SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Some SC parents upset with $100 incentive for high schoolers to get COVID-19 vaccine

So far, 710 students have received the payment, the district said.
So far, 710 students have received the payment, the district said.(WYFF)
By Renee Wunderlich
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - At Tuesday night’s Anderson County District 5 school board meeting, several parents criticized Superintendent Thomas Wilson for his idea to give high school students $100 if they got the COVID-19 vaccine.

“You need to stay in your lane, fix your education system, or more parents like me will pull their children out - or none of you will have jobs,” said parent Kayla Chastain.

Some district principals spoke in support of the superintendent, but parents called it bribery and coercion.

So far, 710 students have received the payment, the district said, and 3,500 total students are eligible.

The $100 vaccine incentive will be offered until Oct. 15, the superintendent said, and stressed at Tuesday’s meeting that parents still have to sign-off on the student getting a vaccine before the $100 can be given.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddlers’ deaths a ‘tragic accident,’ says no charges will be filed against father
Mallory Beach, 19, died in a boat crash near Parris Island on Feb. 24, 2019 when the boat in...
Passenger in 2019 deadly boat crash sues Alex, Buster Murdaugh
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man is charged with DUI after being accused of...
Man charged with DUI after crashing fire truck, officials say
Traffic is backed up for miles.
Lanes cleared after 3 vehicle crash backed up traffic on I-77 North
Pough's official last day is Oct. 15, but McMaster's office told WIS Eden will take the reins...
SCDJJ Director Freddie Pough resigns from agency

Latest News

Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after child shot dead at bus stop
Shakel Demarcuis Washington
Deputies searching for wanted man in Newberry County
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 2,327 new COVID-19 cases, 85 new deaths, Wednesday
A spokesman for the university says that the university is aware of allegations involving the...
Clemson fraternity under investigation