SEC releases 2022 football schedule

HOOVER, Ala. (WIS) - The SEC released its 2022 college football schedule on Tuesday night. Below are schedules for South Carolina and Georgia:

2022 South Carolina football schedule:

September 3 vs. Georgia State

September 10 at Arkansas

September 17 vs. Georgia

September 24 vs. Charlotte

October 1 vs. South Carolina State

October 8 at Kentucky

October 15 Open Date

October 22 Texas A&M

October 29 vs. Missouri

November 5 at Vanderbilt

November 12 at Florida

November 19 vs. Tennessee

November 26 at Clemson

2022 Georgia football schedule:

September 3 vs. Oregon (Atlanta)

September 10 vs. Samford

September 17 at South Carolina

September 24 vs. Kent State

October 1 at Missouri

October 8 vs. Auburn

October 15 vs. Vanderbilt

October 22 OPEN DATE

October 29 vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

November 5 vs. Tennessee

November 12 at Mississippi State

November 19 at Kentucky

November 26 vs. Georgia Tech

