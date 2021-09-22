SC Victims’ Services groups awarded over $32 million in grants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Groups helping crime victims across South Carolina will be getting more than $32 million in federal and state grants.

The S.C. Public Safety Coordinating Council approved the grants earlier this year. The projects begin October 1, 2021.

Distributed by the Department of Crime Victim Assistance Grants in the Attorney General’s Office, the three different types of grants are Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grants; Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) grants; and State Victim Assistance Program (SVAP) grants.

“These state and local agencies and non-profit groups do so much to help people who are going through traumatic circumstances,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said. “With these funds, we are able to support agencies throughout the state as they assist victims of violent crime in their recovery.”

The grants are awarded to private non-profit groups, Sheriff’s offices, police departments, solicitor’s offices, and state agencies.

Examples of those awarded are:

Foothills Alliance, Anderson County -- receiving two VOCA grants and one VAWA grant for approximately $705,975 for Child Advocacy Services and an array of services for survivors of sexual assault.

Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands -- receiving a grant for over $1.2 million that provides rapid response and resolution for sexual assault victims’ needs through crisis intervention, advocacy, and counseling.

Hopeful Horizons, Beaufort County -- receiving two awards totaling approximately $1.3 million providing wrap-around services to victims of domestic violence, rape crisis victims, and is also a Children’s Advocacy Center. Hopeful Horizons provides these services in Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton, and Jasper Counties.

“The grant staff of the Crime Victim Services Division in the Attorney General’s Office is honored to work with the hundreds of caring, dedicated professionals who help victims of crime every day in South Carolina”, said Barbara Jean “B.J.” Nelson, Director of the Division. “Our goal is to have the most effective, and the most compassionate, victim service system across the United States.”

Approximately 98% of the money comes from federal grants, with the remaining portion from state funds.

Both VOCA and VAWA are administered by the US Department of Justice. VOCA uses non-taxpayer money from the Crime Victims Fund while VAWA is appropriated by Congress. VOCA funds come from federal fines and penalties, not from taxpayers, and it does not add to the national debt or deficit in any way.

